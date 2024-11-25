Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $34,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.46.

Shares of VMC opened at $284.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.25 and its 200-day moving average is $254.53. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $209.60 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

