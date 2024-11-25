Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 114,860 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,318 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 114,860 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.0% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $290,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $512.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $503.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

