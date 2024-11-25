Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kenvue worth $35,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 26.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,576,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 681,954 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 59.0% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 57,375 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 140.7% in the second quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 159,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 20.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 364,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

