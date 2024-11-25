Insider Selling: Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Insider Sells $35,613.20 in Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 18,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $35,613.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 454,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,096.76. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AMPX opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 184,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 152,102 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPX. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

