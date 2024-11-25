Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 2,825 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,551 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $32,401,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 4,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after purchasing an additional 856,451 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 841,956 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,098,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $32.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $314,464.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 547,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,812,995.78. This represents a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $557,598.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

