SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 669 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $636.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.28 and a 52-week high of $641.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.83.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,445.09. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,256 shares of company stock worth $105,984,120. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

