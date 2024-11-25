Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $113.83 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 2.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Roper Technologies worth $113,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $560.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $508.22 and a 52 week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

