Hanesbrands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 32,044 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,186% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,492 call options.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $8.84. 3,841,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,726,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $937.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.47 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after purchasing an additional 89,367 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $996,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

