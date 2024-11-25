Hanesbrands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 32,044 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,186% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,492 call options.
Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $8.84. 3,841,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,726,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $937.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.47 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
