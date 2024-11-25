iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 29,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 221.7% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 323,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,143. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.30 and a fifty-two week high of $199.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

