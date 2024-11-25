Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.24 (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Johnson & Johnson has a payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $10.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.21 and a 200 day moving average of $156.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 22.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

