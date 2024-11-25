Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $23.41 Million Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,901,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,975 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $23,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mad River Investors increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 192,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 109,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.75 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 20.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Get Our Latest Report on SAND

About Sandstorm Gold

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.