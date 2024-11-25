Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $30.55 Million Stock Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. St. Joe accounts for approximately 0.5% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of St. Joe worth $30,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,563 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in St. Joe by 4.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 41,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in St. Joe by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 34.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $763,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,770,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,316,521.36. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.05 per share, with a total value of $89,919.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,933.65. This trade represents a 2.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,400 shares of company stock worth $23,953,600. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Performance

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Shares of JOE stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

St. Joe Profile

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.