Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APD. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.53.

APD stock opened at $331.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.16. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $332.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

