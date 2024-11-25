Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,119 HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCP. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after buying an additional 135,156 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,142,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,533,000 after buying an additional 701,350 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 64.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $470,360.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,638.40. The trade was a 76.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 18,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $614,771.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,080.72. The trade was a 14.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,305 shares of company stock worth $11,174,756 in the last 90 days. 22.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HCP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

