ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 2070683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of C$312.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.