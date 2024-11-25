Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 3056786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £249,543.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27.

About Guild Esports

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

