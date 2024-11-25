Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.23% of Zebra Technologies worth $43,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $397.19 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $225.83 and a one year high of $405.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.18.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

