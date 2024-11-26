Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,704,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,911,340 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.65% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $4,381,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $229.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.