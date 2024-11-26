Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases 340 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.67 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.15.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

