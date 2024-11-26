Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 45.3% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.0 %

AMD opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.37 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.51. The company has a market capitalization of $229.03 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

