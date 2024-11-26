Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,688 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,374 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,228 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

