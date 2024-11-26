Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,197,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $229.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average of $209.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

