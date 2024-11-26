JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Stake Lessened by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.80% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $9,509,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 176,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPEM opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.73 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

