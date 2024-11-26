argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) is Finepoint Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Finepoint Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. argenx accounts for 2.1% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 0.09% of argenx worth $29,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 51.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in argenx by 16.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX opened at $605.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $557.73 and its 200 day moving average is $489.55. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $618.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of -688.25 and a beta of 0.61.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $588.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARGX. Robert W. Baird cut argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $515.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $547.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.42.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

