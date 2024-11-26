Avestar Capital LLC Trims Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 413,298 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,404,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

