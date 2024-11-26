Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Trimmed by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,979,000. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 318.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

