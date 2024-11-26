Goodman Financial Corp Grows Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 4.7% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.70% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $21,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 24,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 18,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

