Carlson Capital Management Makes New $371,000 Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $16,205,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,269,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $10,643,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 229,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of -60.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AHR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.