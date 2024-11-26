DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. The trade was a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 10,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,779,101.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,367 shares in the company, valued at $14,352,462.72. The trade was a 11.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $202.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,537.25, a PEG ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $207.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

