First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 1.39% of First Community worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 291,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Community by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Community by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $195.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.39. First Community Co. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

First Community Announces Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Community had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

First Community Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

