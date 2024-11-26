Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF opened at $191.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $198.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

