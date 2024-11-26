Independent Advisor Alliance Has $3.06 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,674,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.34 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

