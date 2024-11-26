Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Workday by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Workday by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,518,000 after buying an additional 118,180 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Workday by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,833,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,990,500. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 39.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,954 shares of company stock valued at $88,742,132 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Down 0.0 %

WDAY stock opened at $267.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.05. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

