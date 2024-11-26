DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

