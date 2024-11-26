Boston Family Office LLC Buys 191 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total transaction of $8,768,537.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,045.58. The trade was a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,956 shares of company stock worth $46,058,091. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.83.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $241.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.27. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.76 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.74%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

