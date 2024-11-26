DRW Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 31,873 Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 12.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NLOP opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. Net Lease Office Properties has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.