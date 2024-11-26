Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 1,700 Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 62,295 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.98%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

