Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $79.43 Million Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Urban Outfitters worth $79,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,736,000 after buying an additional 382,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 264,708 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $27,233,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

