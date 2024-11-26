Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 2,357 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

KKR stock opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

