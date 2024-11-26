Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stake Cut by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $43,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,065,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,107,000 after buying an additional 183,696 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $235.83 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.13 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

