AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,215 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AAR were worth $51,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after acquiring an additional 64,274 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAR by 205.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 79,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 53,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $25,794,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,090,000 after buying an additional 160,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. StockNews.com raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

