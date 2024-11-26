Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Exelon by 178.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exelon by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.