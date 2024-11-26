SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $447.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $352.78 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

