Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 24,693 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,693 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 57,603 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 50.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 90,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

