Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. Loews has a 1-year low of $67.20 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on L shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $6,237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,089,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,377,539.32. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $88,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,737.24. This trade represents a 17.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,587 shares of company stock valued at $17,586,460. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.