Insider Selling: ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK) Senior Officer Sells 410,500 Shares of Stock

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Lukomski sold 410,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$73,890.00.
ROK Resources Price Performance
ROK opened at C$0.18 on Tuesday. ROK Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$39.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Ventum Cap Mkts raised ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
ROK Resources Company Profile
ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.
Featured Articles
