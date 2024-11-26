Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.62. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teradyne

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,634 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.