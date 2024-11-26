Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor Purchases 3,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,080.00.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$31.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$24.51 and a 12 month high of C$33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.19.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cormark raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.60.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

