Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor Purchases 3,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,080.00.
Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$31.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$24.51 and a 12 month high of C$33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.19.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.27%.
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.
