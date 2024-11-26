Algert Global LLC Takes $3.22 Million Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.14% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $386,523.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,061.15. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,252. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

