Algert Global LLC Grows Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in AAR by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in AAR by 348.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.53. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.06.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.22%. AAR’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

